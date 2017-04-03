Police told her to a stop calling 911.a Hours later, he killed her and her son with an AK-47.
"We're going to handle it," he tells Latina Herring. "Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don't know about, alright?" Herring, 35, had repeatedly called 911 to make complaints about her boyfriend, Allen Cashe, on Monday, according to WESH .
