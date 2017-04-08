Pilot identified in Sanford plane crash

Pilot identified in Sanford plane crash

Pilot identified in Sanford plane crash Plane catches fire after landing Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ojOjrA SANFORD - Seminole County fire officials said they were investigating an incident involving a plane that came down at the Sanford International Airport and left the pilot dead Saturday afternoon. The air traffic control tower at the airport issued an alert at 12:52 p.m. that a crash had happened in the grass on the north side of Runway 9R, airport officials said.

