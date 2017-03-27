Naomi Wins SmackDown Women's Title at WWE WrestleMania 33
Naomi defeated every available woman on the SmackDown roster-including defending champion Alexa Bliss-to become the new SmackDown Women's champion Sunday at WrestleMania 33 . IT'S ALL OVER! @NaomiWWE makes @AlexaBliss_WWE tap out to become a 2-TIME #SDLive #WomensChampion at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/sfQs9SEO1Y It was an emotional win for Naomi, who was born roughly a half-hour away-Sanford, Florida-from the site of WrestleMania 33-Orlando, Florida.
