Mark Sanford faces tough questions at town hall
DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today U.S. Congressman Mark Sanford sits with the crowd as he speaks at a town hall Tuesday in Sun City. DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today U.S. Congressman Mark Sanford answers a question from the Rev.
