Man found dead after hitting boyfriend, cat with hatchet, deputies say

An 18-year-old man was found dead by apparent suicide after he was accused of hitting his boyfriend and a cat with a hatchet at their Seminole County home. The victim told the Seminole County Sheriff's Office that when he woke up Thursday morning, Jordan Morgan was standing next to the bed with a hatchet in their house on Horizon Place, two miles north of the University of Central Florida.

