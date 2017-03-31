Man found dead after hitting boyfriend, cat with hatchet, deputies say

An 18-year-old man was found dead by apparent suicide after he was accused of hitting his boyfriend and a cat with a hatchet at their Seminole County home. The victim told the Seminole County Sheriff's Office that when he woke up Thursday morning, Jordan Morgan was standing next to the bed with a hatchet in their house on Horizon Place, two miles north of the University of Central Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.