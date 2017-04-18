Man accused of threatening 11-year-old witness in 2015 charged in Sanford killing, police say
A 27-year-old Sanford man faced a Seminole County judge Wednesday on charges he shot and killed Brandon Bryant outside a motel on Goldsboro Boulevard. The shooting happened on April 12 at about 11 p.m. outside American West Inn, the Sanford Police Department said.
