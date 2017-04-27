Lake high school students to be challenged with rigorous AP Capstone course
Aiming to improve the C-rated district, Lake County school officials are planning to offer "a class like no other" to sharpen college-bound students' critical-thinking skills and add another notch to their resume. AP Capstone, already in place in 17 schools in Seminole and Orange counties, is designed to teach students inquiry skills through two advanced-placement courses and will be offered at South Lake, East Ridge and Lake Minneola high schools this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
