Jay Z Producing Documentary Series on 'Race' After Trump Election
The National Geographic Channel announced on Wednesday, April 19, that it will collaborate with the Weinstein Company and rapper and businessman Jay Z -- whose actual name is Shawn Corey Carter -- to produce Race , a six-part documentary series that will offer "a stark and provocative look into systemic injustices in America." "National Geographic and Jay Z are the world's foremost storytellers in their own right, and we're thrilled to be working with them on such an evocative and meaningful project," liberal donor and Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement.
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lcso same ol double standard
|13 hr
|Regular gal
|23
|Heroin (May '13)
|16 hr
|Shauna
|62
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Apr 20
|The Peoples Media
|1,070
|Indecent exposure @ Bank Of America
|Apr 20
|Old Man
|1
|Terry (Jenna) cetto
|Apr 16
|Ed bigg
|1
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Winter Park bicyclist dies after collision with... (Sep '08)
|Apr 13
|djdjdjdjdjfjgjghl...
|112
