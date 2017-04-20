Jay Z Producing Documentary Series on...

Jay Z Producing Documentary Series on 'Race' After Trump Election

The National Geographic Channel announced on Wednesday, April 19, that it will collaborate with the Weinstein Company and rapper and businessman Jay Z -- whose actual name is Shawn Corey Carter -- to produce Race , a six-part documentary series that will offer "a stark and provocative look into systemic injustices in America." "National Geographic and Jay Z are the world's foremost storytellers in their own right, and we're thrilled to be working with them on such an evocative and meaningful project," liberal donor and Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement.

