Independent cancer center opens office in Oviedo

Mid Florida Cancer Centers, an independent practice in Central Florida, recently opened its fourth facility in Oviedo , adding to its existing locations at DeLand, Orange City and Sanford. The 17,000-square-foot center provides medical and radiation oncology and it's perched behind Oviedo Medical Center, which is HCA 's newest hospital in Central Florida.

