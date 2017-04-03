Harbour Group buys Florida lighting c...

Harbour Group buys Florida lighting company

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Harbour Group has acquired ILP Holdings Corp., a maker of energy-efficient lighting headquartered in Sanford, Florida, and with an additional facility in Reno, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandy Hook Line and Sinker-New 2017 Documentary 10 hr The Peoples Media 2
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Sun The Peoples Media 1,057
My tax money (Sep '16) Mar 30 The Peoples Media 15
News Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08) Mar 29 TashaD 201
**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08) Mar 27 Signal26 32
White people are devils! Mar 25 Whitesareweak 3
News SunRail sets ridership record Mar 23 jhharvey 1
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC