Florida Hospital parent purchases 30-...

Florida Hospital parent purchases 30-acres along Interstate 4 in DeLand

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A subsidiary of the Florida Hospital chain has purchased 30 acres of timberland near the Howland Boulevard and Interstate 4 interchange - a clear signal that competition for patients in west Volusia County is ratcheting up. The four tracts purchased for a reported $7.2 million earlier this month are on the edge of the DeLand city limits. If the address sounds familiar, it's because Halifax Health plans to open its 'medical village' - a freestanding emergency room, medical offices and a future 95-bed hospital - right across the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 10 hr The Peoples Media 1,070
Indecent exposure @ Bank Of America 17 hr Old Man 1
Heroin (May '13) Wed Westpalm 56
Terry (Jenna) cetto Apr 16 Ed bigg 1
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr 16 overit 1
News Winter Park bicyclist dies after collision with... (Sep '08) Apr 13 djdjdjdjdjfjgjghl... 112
News Maitland mortgage-lender Transland facing probe... (Dec '07) Apr 11 Anonymous 9
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC