Florida Hospital parent purchases 30-acres along Interstate 4 in DeLand
A subsidiary of the Florida Hospital chain has purchased 30 acres of timberland near the Howland Boulevard and Interstate 4 interchange - a clear signal that competition for patients in west Volusia County is ratcheting up. The four tracts purchased for a reported $7.2 million earlier this month are on the edge of the DeLand city limits. If the address sounds familiar, it's because Halifax Health plans to open its 'medical village' - a freestanding emergency room, medical offices and a future 95-bed hospital - right across the street.
