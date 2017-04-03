Deputy shoots armed Deltona man durin...

Deputy shoots armed Deltona man during domestic disturbance call, official says

A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man who authorities say refused to put down his pistol after trying to drown his wife in a swimming pool at their Deltona home. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in the 300 block of Champlain Drive at 1:37 a.m. about a domestic quarrel between a husband and wife, according to VCSO spokesman Gary Davidson.

