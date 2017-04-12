Black bear found dead near Sanford wa...

Black bear found dead near Sanford was possibly shot, FWC says

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A Black Bear walks between two homes recently in 2005 at the Springs Community off SR 434 in Longwood. A Black Bear walks between two homes recently in 2005 at the Springs Community off SR 434 in Longwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maitland mortgage-lender Transland facing probe... (Dec '07) 16 hr GaGirl2021 9
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Tue The Peoples Media 1,066
the music thread (Apr '12) Mon Musikologist 24
Heroin (May '13) Mon SunniD 56
Sandy Hook Line and Sinker-New 2017 Documentary Apr 9 The Peoples Media 3
why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12) Apr 8 Wow 32
Local Oviedo newspaper? Apr 7 Vashta 1
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC