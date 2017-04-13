Bicycle trail will soon wrap around L...

Bicycle trail will soon wrap around Lake Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Mount Dora woman regularly rides her bike about 200 miles a week, mostly on Central Florida's roads and network of paved recreational trails. Three years ago she pedaled from California to Florida with a group of other riders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 4 hr The Peoples Media 1,067
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure 5 hr overit 1
News Winter Park bicyclist dies after collision with... (Sep '08) Apr 13 djdjdjdjdjfjgjghl... 112
News Maitland mortgage-lender Transland facing probe... (Dec '07) Apr 11 Anonymous 9
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 24
Heroin (May '13) Apr 10 SunniD 56
Sandy Hook Line and Sinker-New 2017 Documentary Apr 9 The Peoples Media 3
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC