The District in Sanford opening soon
Owners Brad Plummer and Anne McNamara, both Sanford residents for almost 30 years, felt the time was right to open a restaurant in Sanford. They've been renovating the space for T he District in Sanford at 112 W. 2nd St. for about 8 months now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|45 min
|The Peoples Media
|1,036
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|3 hr
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Mar 19
|hodgechic
|446
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|Mar 13
|Alien Touch
|6
|Wekiva River in Sanford, Fl (how is area, please)?
|Mar 13
|Phat Tuesday
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC