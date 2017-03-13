State abandons internet cafe criminal case in Sanford
Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the criminal case against a prominent Jacksonville attorney who was convicted of masterminding a $300 million internet caf gambling operation. In 2013 a Seminole County jury convicted Kelly Mathis, 53, of racketeering and more than 100 other counts, including possessing illegal slot machines and running illegal lotteries.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
