Seminole State College situation ends...

Seminole State College situation ends peacefully as lockdown lifted

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

911 audio details how the Seminole State College Sanford/Lake Mary campus was locked down after a student threatened to harm himself with a weapon. A Seminole State College student was arrested after he threatened to hurt himself, leading deputies to lock down the Sanford/Lake Mary campus Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 2 hr The Peoples Media 982
heroin (Feb '14) 11 hr Maryland2Flordia 11
Heroin (May '13) 11 hr Maryland2Flordia 49
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Wed KooK 16
News Suspect arrested in Geneva slaying (Jul '12) Feb 28 Gina 27
Review: PetSmart Feb 27 Ryan walsh 1
News Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ... Feb 25 PWis 1
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC