Seminole State College situation ends peacefully as lockdown lifted
911 audio details how the Seminole State College Sanford/Lake Mary campus was locked down after a student threatened to harm himself with a weapon. A Seminole State College student was arrested after he threatened to hurt himself, leading deputies to lock down the Sanford/Lake Mary campus Thursday morning.
