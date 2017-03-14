Seminole holds off giving $1.4 millio...

Seminole holds off giving $1.4 million to raze former Flea World land

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A developer pitching plans to build a large development at the old Flea World property on U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford will have to wait to learn if Seminole County leaders will give him as much as $1.4 million to help pay for the demolition of the land. Seminole commissioners, acting as the board for the 17-92 Community Redevelopment Agency, today decided to hold off until March 28 on making a decision whether to give property owner Syd Levy the community redevelopment funds.

Sanford, FL

