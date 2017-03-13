Reporter: Some Journalists 'Wake Every Morning Looking for...

David Martosko, U.S. Political Editor for the U.K. Daily Mail, was brutally honest in his assessment of fellow reporters covering President Donald Trump, saying in his appearance on the Fox News Channel program Hannity on Friday night that some journalists "are waking up every morning looking for the silver bullet that's going to kill the Trump monster, there are journalists like that" Martosko confirmed suspicions of a liberal media bias, saying, "If you think there is a liberal bias in political media, you really have no idea how right you are."

