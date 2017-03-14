Public Meeting: Wekiva Parkway Section 8 Design-Build Project
The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting to review the latest preliminary design for the Wekiva Parkway Section 8 design-build project in Seminole County. The project limits are from Orange Boulevard to east of Rinehart Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|5 hr
|eddie
|1
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|The Peoples Media
|1,032
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Mar 19
|hodgechic
|446
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|Mar 13
|Alien Touch
|6
|Wekiva River in Sanford, Fl (how is area, please)?
|Mar 13
|Phat Tuesday
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC