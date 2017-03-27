Police: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Central Florida Shooting
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only independent television station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Signal26
|32
|My tax money (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|The Peoples Media
|12
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Mar 25
|The Peoples Media
|1,046
|White people are devils!
|Mar 25
|Whitesareweak
|3
|SunRail sets ridership record
|Mar 23
|jhharvey
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Mar 22
|Lance
|264
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar 22
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC