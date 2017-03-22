Orange City woman, 53, with learnera ...

Orange City woman, 53, with learnera s permit charged in DeLand hit-and-run

A suspect is under arrest in last week's hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in DeLand. Rosa Flores, 53, was charged the same day her damaged vehicle was found in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Orange City, according to a report.

