Mass Shootings Still Happen All The Time, So Why Does The Press Look Away?

In the early hours of Monday morning, police stepped in to quell the dispute between Allen Cashe and his girlfriend, Latina Herring, at a Sanford, FL, gas station. Then hours later they responded to a 911 call for an "aggravated battery" and found Cashe arguing with Herring outside on the front yard of her home, WFTV 9 reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.