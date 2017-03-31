Man wanted on attempted murder charge after hitting boyfriend, cat with hatchet
Deputies are looking for an 18-year-old man accused of hitting his boyfriend and a cat with a hatchet at their Seminole County home. The victim told the Seminole County Sheriff's Office that when he woke up Thursday morning, Jordan Morgan was standing next to the bed with a hatchet in their house on Horizon Place, two miles north of the University of Central Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|The Peoples Media
|1,054
|My tax money (Sep '16)
|Thu
|The Peoples Media
|15
|Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|TashaD
|201
|**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08)
|Mar 27
|Signal26
|32
|White people are devils!
|Mar 25
|Whitesareweak
|3
|SunRail sets ridership record
|Mar 23
|jhharvey
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Mar 22
|Lance
|264
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC