Key hearing nears in Needelman/BlueWare corruption case

Thursday Mar 30

Key hearing nears in Needelman/BlueWare corruption case Political corruption case centers on $8.52 million contract between former clerk of courts, technology company BlueWare Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oCQeol Prosecutors plan to argue about having separate trials for the three defendants in the political corruption case. Video by Dave Berman and Wayne T. Price.

