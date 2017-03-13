Judge Rejects 'Stand Your Ground' Def...

Judge Rejects 'Stand Your Ground' Defense In Florida Theater Shooting Case

Friday Mar 10

A retired police officer who fatally shot a man in a Florida movie theater will stand trial after a judge denied his request to dismiss the charges under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law. Curtis Reeves Jr., 74, was with his wife at a showing of Lone Survivor in suburban Tampa in 2014 when he got into a dispute with Chad Oulson, 43, because Oulson was texting during the previews.

