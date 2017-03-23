Jay Z's Next Film Project Will Zoom In On The Life Of Trayvon Martin
In September 2016, Jay Z announced a pivotal partnership with the Weinstein Company to help shine a light on the authentic narratives that have the potential to re-shape a nation. In a previous statement, the mogul said that he plans to bring "stories from real life prophets," to the big and little screen, "whom through their struggles have changed the world for the better, and others whose stories are filled with fantasy and delight."
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|The Peoples Media
|1,041
|SunRail sets ridership record
|Thu
|jhharvey
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Lance
|264
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Wed
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|Mar 19
|why r u so high
|2
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Mar 19
|hodgechic
|446
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
