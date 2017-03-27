Florida man allegedly kills girlfrien...

Florida man allegedly kills girlfriend and injures her 3 relatives before firing on 2 strangers

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Boston Herald

Police in Sanford, Florida, have arrested the alleged triggerman behind a pair of shootings early Monday that left his girlfriend dead and five others wounded - including a teenage girl who was waiting for the school bus. Investigators identified the suspect as Allen Cashe, but they are withholding the names of the six victims until next of kin notifications can be made.

