Five DSC students, alumna earn prestigious Aspen Institute/Siemens scholarships

The five awardees, each hailing from Florida, are: Susan Carchi of Sanford and Marisha Baker of Daytona Beach, both Associate Degree Nursing students; Bachelor's Degree Nursing student Brittany Canidate of Daytona Beach; and AS in Respiratory Care alumni Ashley Kitchen of DeBary and Alexa Ciepierski of Melbourne. Each was awarded scholarships ranging from $3,500 to $10,000 to continue their education, pay existing student loan debt or support their program.

