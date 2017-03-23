Fact-checking Trump's 'repeal and rep...

Fact-checking Trump's 'repeal and replace' Obamacare timeline

Following the collapse of the Republican-backed American Health Care Act this afternoon, President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his long-held stance that President Obama's signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act , should be repealed and replaced "immediately." "I never said -- I guess I'm here, what, 64 days? I never said repeal and replace Obamacare -- you've all heard my speeches -- I never said repeal it and replace it within 64 days," said Trump in the Oval Office Friday.

