Ex-Mount Dora cop arrested on domestic violence charges, records show
A Mount Dora police officer resigned last week before he was arrested on domestic violence and stalking charges, court records show. Sevin Ray Still, who spent three years with the police department, sent a letter of resignation on March 2, Police Chief Robert Bell said.
