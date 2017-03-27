DeBary man killed in Sanford crash

DeBary man killed in Sanford crash

A DeBary man was killed Tuesday after his pickup crossed the median and flipped on State Road 417 in Seminole County. The Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Steven Montiero said Michael Landmesser, 26, overcorrected in his 2002 Ford pickup around 2:42 p.m. as he traveled south near mile marker 54, just east of Interstate 4 in Sanford.

