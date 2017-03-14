Dangerous Theatre of Sanford to Prese...

Dangerous Theatre of Sanford to Present a Time to Go Walking

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Dangerous Theatre of Sanford presents Peter McGarry's "A Time to Go Walking" a timeless Irish play about love, life and death. After 30 years of marriage Kate and Dickie have to face the fact neither of them are getting any younger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 46 min The Peoples Media 1,036
News Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ... 3 hr RuffnReddy 2
News Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ... Mar 19 why r u so high 2
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Mar 19 hodgechic 446
Heroin (May '13) Mar 19 Needh 55
News Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ... Mar 13 Alien Touch 6
Wekiva River in Sanford, Fl (how is area, please)? Mar 13 Phat Tuesday 7
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC