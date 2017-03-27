AK-47 found in car of man accused of shooting 6 in Sanford
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|The Peoples Media
|1,057
|My tax money (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|The Peoples Media
|15
|Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|TashaD
|201
|**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08)
|Mar 27
|Signal26
|32
|White people are devils!
|Mar 25
|Whitesareweak
|3
|SunRail sets ridership record
|Mar 23
|jhharvey
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Mar 22
|Lance
|264
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC