1 dead, 5 others in critical condition in Sanford shooting, police say

A woman has died and five other people are in critical condition after a "horrific" shooting this morning in Sanford, police said. Sanford police spokesman Bianca Gillett said the woman, a man and two boys - ages 7 and 8 - were shot in a home on Hays Drive sometime after 6 a.m. in what appears to be a case of domestic violence.

