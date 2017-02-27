Woman startled when bullet crashes into Volusia home
A Volusia County woman was sitting on her couch in a home near Orange City when a bullet came crashing through her kitchen window, shattering a vase, sheriff's deputies said. Jacquelyn Edwards, 70, was alone Sunday in her West Wisconsin Avenue home and told investigators she didn't know of anyone who would want to harm her, deputies said.
