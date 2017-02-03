Trayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversary
In this July 26, 2013, file photo, Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, holds up a card with a photo of her son as she speaks at the National Urban League's annual conference in Philadelphia. Martin's parents are recounting the teen's killing and their fight for justice five years after his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|28 min
|The Peoples Media
|914
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Jason
|52
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Lcso same ol double standard
|Feb 1
|The Peoples Media
|19
|mugshots lake county (Nov '14)
|Jan 26
|Concerned neighbor
|8
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Rick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC