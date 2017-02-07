Trayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversary

Martin's parents a... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, file photo, George Zimmerman, acquitted in the high-profile killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, listens during his hearing in court in Sanford, Fla.... It wasn't supposed to take Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin five years to write a book about the death of their son, Trayvon Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.