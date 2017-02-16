Trayvon Martina s parents remember hi...

Trayvon Martina s parents remember his life, nearly 5 years after he was killed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

He was killed by a neighborhood watchman who trailed the teen as he returned to a relative's house from the convenience store. George Zimmerman followed Trayvon Martin in a Sanford, Florida subdivision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 11 hr the Peoples Media 970
News Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ... Sat PWis 1
My tax money Feb 24 the Peoples Media 10
Heroin (May '13) Feb 23 StetsonStudent 47
LAKE TAX COLLECTOR BOB McKEE HAS AT LEAST 4 DAT... Feb 20 The Peoples Media 3
heroin (Feb '14) Feb 19 teppeR 10
News Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09) Feb 17 mrusso 16
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC