Trayvon Martin: Five years after his death, struggle for civil rights continues
On the five-year anniversary of the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Orlando Sentinel reporter Rene Stutzman looks back on the events to see if life had improved for young black men. On the five-year anniversary of the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Orlando Sentinel reporter Rene Stutzman looks back on the events to see if life had improved for young black men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|the Peoples Media
|966
|My tax money
|14 hr
|the Peoples Media
|10
|Heroin (May '13)
|Thu
|StetsonStudent
|47
|LAKE TAX COLLECTOR BOB McKEE HAS AT LEAST 4 DAT...
|Feb 20
|The Peoples Media
|3
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|teppeR
|10
|Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09)
|Feb 17
|mrusso
|16
|Bookers none to love at 400 MARKER ST.
|Feb 11
|STRASSBERG 1 batt...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC