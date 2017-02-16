Trayvon Martin: Five years after his ...

Trayvon Martin: Five years after his death, struggle for civil rights continues

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

On the five-year anniversary of the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Orlando Sentinel reporter Rene Stutzman looks back on the events to see if life had improved for young black men. On the five-year anniversary of the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Orlando Sentinel reporter Rene Stutzman looks back on the events to see if life had improved for young black men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 7 hr the Peoples Media 966
My tax money 14 hr the Peoples Media 10
Heroin (May '13) Thu StetsonStudent 47
LAKE TAX COLLECTOR BOB McKEE HAS AT LEAST 4 DAT... Feb 20 The Peoples Media 3
heroin (Feb '14) Feb 19 teppeR 10
News Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09) Feb 17 mrusso 16
Bookers none to love at 400 MARKER ST. Feb 11 STRASSBERG 1 batt... 1
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC