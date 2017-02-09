They wrote a book about their son. No...

They wrote a book about their son. Now Trayvon Martin's parents may run for office

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Which is why the parents of Trayvon Martin - who was shot and killed five years ago by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, as the unarmed Miami Gardens teenager was returning from the store with an Arizona Watermelon Fruit Juice and a bag of Skittles - are considering running for office. "We want to make positive change, and the only way to make positive change is if we're part of the change," says Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon's mother, a Miami native who worked for Miami-Dade County at the time of the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 4 hr The Peoples Media 919
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
News Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08) Feb 4 Jason 52
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
Lcso same ol double standard Feb 1 The Peoples Media 19
mugshots lake county (Nov '14) Jan 26 Concerned neighbor 8
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Rick 3
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC