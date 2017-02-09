They wrote a book about their son. Now Trayvon Martin's parents may run for office
Which is why the parents of Trayvon Martin - who was shot and killed five years ago by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, as the unarmed Miami Gardens teenager was returning from the store with an Arizona Watermelon Fruit Juice and a bag of Skittles - are considering running for office. "We want to make positive change, and the only way to make positive change is if we're part of the change," says Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon's mother, a Miami native who worked for Miami-Dade County at the time of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|The Peoples Media
|919
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08)
|Feb 4
|Jason
|52
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Lcso same ol double standard
|Feb 1
|The Peoples Media
|19
|mugshots lake county (Nov '14)
|Jan 26
|Concerned neighbor
|8
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Rick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC