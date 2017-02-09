They wrote a book about their son. Now Trayvon Martin's parents may run for office

Which is why the parents of Trayvon Martin - who was shot and killed five years ago by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, as the unarmed Miami Gardens teenager was returning from the store with an Arizona Watermelon Fruit Juice and a bag of Skittles - are considering running for office. "We want to make positive change, and the only way to make positive change is if we're part of the change," says Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon's mother, a Miami native who worked for Miami-Dade County at the time of the shooting.

