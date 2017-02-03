They wrote a book about their son. No...

They wrote a book about their son. Now Trayvon Martina s parents may run for office

Wednesday Feb 1

U.S Presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton hugs Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, during a campaign rally at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines in 2016. Which is why the parents of Trayvon Martin - who was shot and killed five years ago by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, as the unarmed Miami teenager was returning from the store with an Arizona Watermelon Fruit Juice and a bag of Skittles - are considering running for office.

Sanford, FL

