Sunny Outlook for Florida Powder Coater

Benada is a full-service aluminum extruder that sells products to some of the top window makers, patio equipment manufacturers and home accessory suppliers in the U.S. Part of the Benada process includes a massive horizontal powder coating line capable of coating extrusions as large as a whopping 40 feet in length. On any given day, the line can coat more than 130,000 pounds of extrusions, with the ability to ramp up production if required.

