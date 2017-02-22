Seminole man accused of having sex with four teen girls, deputies say
Seminole County deputies arrested Samuel James Richmond, 19, on charges of lewd and lascivious battery. Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Seminole County man accused of having sex with at least four teenage girls on several, separate occasions, records show.
