Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time sheets
Sanford police on Thursday arrested one of their own, Jason Bunch, on charges he filled out false time sheets for the city and on moonlighting jobs. Bunch, 34, of Orlando, a four-year department veteran, was being held in the Seminole County Jail on $300,000 bond.
