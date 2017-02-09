Sanford amphibious-aircraft maker see...

Sanford amphibious-aircraft maker seeks deadline extension to create jobs

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Sanford manufacturer of amphibious aircrafts is asking to extend its Qualified Target Industry Tax Refund deadline by another year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 8 hr The Peoples Media 916
News Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08) Feb 6 Mad Dad Phart 2,003
News Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08) Feb 4 Jason 52
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
Lcso same ol double standard Feb 1 The Peoples Media 19
mugshots lake county (Nov '14) Jan 26 Concerned neighbor 8
New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Rick 3
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC