News Roundup: Gop Obamacare Replacement Not Ready Until 2018?a and More
Although the GOP has been pressed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a replacement may not be ready until 2018. onald Trump says a replacement for Obamacare may not come until 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|The Peoples Media
|915
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Mon
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08)
|Feb 4
|Jason
|52
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Lcso same ol double standard
|Feb 1
|The Peoples Media
|19
|mugshots lake county (Nov '14)
|Jan 26
|Concerned neighbor
|8
|New Volusia County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Rick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC