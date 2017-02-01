Michigan State recruit in jail, await...

Michigan State recruit in jail, awaiting bond on signing day

Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter sat in a Florida jail Wednesday while other football recruits across the country signed letters of intent on national signing day. A police report showed the Bishop Moore Catholic defensive end was in Seminole County Jail in Sanford, Florida.

