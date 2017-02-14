Man convicted of trying to kill police officer in shootout
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 28-year-old Roshad Smith was found guilty Wednesday of attempted first-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22. Police say Smith was walking down a federal highway in Sanford, Florida, and pointing a gun at vehicles in January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|The Peoples Media
|937
|Bookers none to love at 400 MARKER ST.
|Feb 11
|STRASSBERG 1 batt...
|1
|Suspect arrested in Geneva slaying (Jul '12)
|Feb 11
|Cas
|26
|Lcso same ol double standard
|Feb 11
|The Peoples Media
|20
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
|Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08)
|Feb 4
|Jason
|52
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC