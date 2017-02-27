'It saved my life': Talk of Obamacare repeal worries addicts

The announcement late Monday by the Justice Department followed a day of protests calling for the arrest of 28-year-old George Zimmerman, who claims he shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin last month in self-defense during a confrontation in a gated community in Sanford, Fla. The federal agency says it's sending its community relations service this week to Sanford to meet with authorities, community officials and civil rights leaders "to address tension in the community."

